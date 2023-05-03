Short Interest in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Decreases By 8.1%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $378.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,897. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.48.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
