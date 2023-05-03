SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

