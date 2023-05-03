Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Sets New 1-Year High at $128.04

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.04 and last traded at $127.75, with a volume of 61294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 368,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,418,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 21.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 861,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after acquiring an additional 152,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

