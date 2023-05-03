Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Raymond James

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOT.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.18.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

SOT.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.02. 158,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,373. The firm has a market cap of C$161.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.14. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.01 and a 1-year high of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.05.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

