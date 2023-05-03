Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $795.59

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 795.59 ($9.94) and traded as low as GBX 783.55 ($9.79). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 793 ($9.91), with a volume of 158,071 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($14.48) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Smart Metering Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,244.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 794.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 802.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Smart Metering Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Smart Metering Systems

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.56 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27,272.73%.

In related news, insider Tim Mortlock acquired 16,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.31) per share, with a total value of £120,049.30 ($149,986.63). In other news, insider Miriam Greenwood acquired 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £20,487.28 ($25,596.30). Also, insider Tim Mortlock purchased 16,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of £120,049.30 ($149,986.63). Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

