Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$6.00 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. 546,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Creative Planning increased its position in Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.