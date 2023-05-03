Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Stock Price Down 6%

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 313,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,875,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Sotera Health Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $251.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.66 million. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a positive return on equity of 45.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,022 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 3,594.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,422,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

