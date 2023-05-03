South32 (LON:S32) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $235.24

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.24 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 219 ($2.74). South32 shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.78), with a volume of 400,147 shares trading hands.

S32 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on South32 from GBX 450 ($5.62) to GBX 460 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.64, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. South32’s payout ratio is 3,902.44%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

