Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Southern Concepts Restaurant Group
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of southern-food themed restaurants. The firm manages the Carve Barbecue and Southern Hospitality restaurant branches. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.
