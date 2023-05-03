S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $124,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 23.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $356.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.80. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

