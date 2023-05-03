SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 3.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $21,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,377,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,289,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.91. 66,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,187. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average of $125.34.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

