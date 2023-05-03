SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 151,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 212,224 shares.The stock last traded at $40.17 and had previously closed at $40.16.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,188.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 225,826 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $15,785,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,668,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,173,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

