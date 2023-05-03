Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

SPB stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 529.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 844.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

