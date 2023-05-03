Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Spire stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.56. 21,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Spire has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $78.86.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spire will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 70,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

