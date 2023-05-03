Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.58-$2.68 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. 1,873,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $384,415.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 574,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $13,766,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after buying an additional 253,642 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

