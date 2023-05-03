Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.83 and last traded at $35.84. Approximately 1,235,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,508,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,088.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

