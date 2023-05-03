Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.58-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.72 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.58-2.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. 2,844,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,971. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $268,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

