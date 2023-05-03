STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for STAG Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for STAG Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 196,563 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 43.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 87.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

