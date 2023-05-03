Stantec (TSE:STN) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.53

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$83.53 and last traded at C$83.34, with a volume of 245145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.78.

Stantec Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$78.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 5.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.6869449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In related news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total value of C$207,942.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116.43. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

