Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.36. 8,425,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,997,357. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

