Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

