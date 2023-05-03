Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Starbucks Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $10.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.33. 15,832,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,416. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

