Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Stock Performance

Shares of SRT opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Startek has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.88 million. Startek had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, analysts predict that Startek will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Startek in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Startek in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

