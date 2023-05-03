State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 169,642 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Prologis worth $114,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Prologis by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.48 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.