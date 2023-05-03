State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Tesla worth $348,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,592,724 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $160.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $507.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $318.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

