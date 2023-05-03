State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $235.47 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 427,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $235,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $543.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $559.70 and its 200 day moving average is $552.35. The company has a market cap of $209.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

