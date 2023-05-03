State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Union Pacific worth $143,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 431,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,294,000 after acquiring an additional 104,498 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $196.07 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.63.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

