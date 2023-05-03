State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of AbbVie worth $315,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.
AbbVie stock opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.18. The company has a market capitalization of $267.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.
