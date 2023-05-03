State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 85,380 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,995,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 85,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Comcast worth $174,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717,704 shares in the company, valued at $48,864,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,939,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,724,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

