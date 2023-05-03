Steem Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $90.42 million and $4.13 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,050.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00303933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.00535794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00066930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00409939 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001128 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,149,489 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

