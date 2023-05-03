Stem (NYSE:STEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.08

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 1652274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on STEM. Cowen dropped their price target on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Stem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. Research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stem by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Stem by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stem by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

