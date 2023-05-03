STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

STERIS has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. STERIS has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STERIS to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

STE traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.68. The company had a trading volume of 396,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -655.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.