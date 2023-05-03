Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.
Sterling Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %
SBT opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.69 million, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 0.73. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $6.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler raised Sterling Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp Company Profile
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sterling Bancorp (SBT)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
- NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.