Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

SBT opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.69 million, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 0.73. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Sterling Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 815.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,082 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

