Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

GEI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.20.

Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.29. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.03 and a 52-week high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.6358297 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

