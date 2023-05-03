Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $210.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Shares of RGEN opened at $157.23 on Wednesday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.43.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,128,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Repligen by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,078 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,615,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Repligen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,232,000 after buying an additional 82,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

