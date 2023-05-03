Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $236.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $234.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.48. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,539,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

