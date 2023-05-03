Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Shares Up 0.7%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.73 and last traded at C$5.73. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.69.

Stingray Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$399.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.16.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

