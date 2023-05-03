Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.0% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. 5,014,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,067,492. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

