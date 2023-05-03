Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.51 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $973,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,261,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,725,000 after buying an additional 172,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $67.23. 1,731,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,870,544. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $141.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

