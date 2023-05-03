Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $877,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $18.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,603,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.00 and a fifty-two week high of $424.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.60.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

