Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VB stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.38. The company had a trading volume of 81,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

