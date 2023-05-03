Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 108,776 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,776 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

LMBS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 97,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,885. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.