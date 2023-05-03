StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of USAT opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $388.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.