StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.94. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 221,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.