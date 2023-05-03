StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 2.1 %

Lipocine stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lipocine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,678,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,860. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

