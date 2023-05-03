StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 million, a P/E ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
