StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

