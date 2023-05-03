StockNews.com Downgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Hold

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 503,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,491. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 31,150 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,026,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

