StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

About DBV Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,525,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,258,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Further Reading

