StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.43.
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
