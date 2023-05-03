StockNews.com Lowers Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Sell

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,023. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $342.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.31. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

